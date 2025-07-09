Honkers Walk It off in Grand Slam Fashion with a 14-11 Win
July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The bases were loaded for Joel Roberts in the ninth, who powered one over the left field wall to cap off a night to remember at Mayo Field.
It was a shootout in Rochester, with the Honkers jumping out to a 5-3 lead after just three innings. It was a lead they held until a four-run eighth from the visiting Hot Tots fired them in front.
The Honkers responded in the ninth with an RBI single from Jake Jackson, who had another two-hit day to go along with three RBIs. That set up Joel Roberts with the bases loaded, whose grand slam improved the Honkers' record to 3-4.
Luke Stulka and Josh Outlaw both impressed in their debuts. Stulka finished 3-,5 and Outlaw finished with a strong 2-5 performance.
Allan Camarillo added another stellar performance to his impressive array with a 3-5 night, including a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs.
The Honkers are back in action on Wednesday, July 9th, at Mayo Field for a doubleheader against the Bismarck Larks. Game 1 will begin at 12:05 p.m. CT, with Game 2 to follow at 6:35 p.m. CT.
