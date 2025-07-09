Honkers Walk It off in Grand Slam Fashion with a 14-11 Win

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The bases were loaded for Joel Roberts in the ninth, who powered one over the left field wall to cap off a night to remember at Mayo Field.

It was a shootout in Rochester, with the Honkers jumping out to a 5-3 lead after just three innings. It was a lead they held until a four-run eighth from the visiting Hot Tots fired them in front.

The Honkers responded in the ninth with an RBI single from Jake Jackson, who had another two-hit day to go along with three RBIs. That set up Joel Roberts with the bases loaded, whose grand slam improved the Honkers' record to 3-4.

Luke Stulka and Josh Outlaw both impressed in their debuts. Stulka finished 3-,5 and Outlaw finished with a strong 2-5 performance.

Allan Camarillo added another stellar performance to his impressive array with a 3-5 night, including a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs.

The Honkers are back in action on Wednesday, July 9th, at Mayo Field for a doubleheader against the Bismarck Larks. Game 1 will begin at 12:05 p.m. CT, with Game 2 to follow at 6:35 p.m. CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.