Jordy Lopez Walk-Off Single Seals Madison Mallards Win

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) was the walk-off hero for the Madison Mallards (24-18), as they took down the Lakeshore Chinooks (18-26) 10-9 in extra innings on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

The Chinooks struck first with a solo homer off the bat of Brody Rasmussen (University of Maine). But the Mallards answered quickly in the second. Bayram Hot (University of Louisville) tied it up with a home run in his very first Northwoods League at-bat. On the next pitch, MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) followed with a blast of his own, putting Madison ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) punched an RBI single through to make it 3-1. Sweeney followed with a double into the gap, plating two more to give Madison a 5-1 cushion.

The Chinooks came charging back in the fourth. Grant Gray (UCLA) laced a two-run double to make it 5-3, and Cade Sears (Iowa Central Community College) added an RBI single to pull Lakeshore within one. In the fifth, Broc Parmer (University of Texas San Antonio) drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie it up, and a costly error brought in two more to put the Chinooks ahead 7-5.

The Mallards pulled even in the fifth on sacrifice flies from Hot and Sweeney. They moved in front 9-7 in the sixth, capitalizing on a pair of defensive miscues by the Chinooks. That lead held until the eighth, when two Chinooks runners came home on a Mallards throwing error. In total, the game featured six combined errors in a rough night defensively for both sides.

Tied at nine in the tenth, the Chinooks threatened with the go-ahead run on third. But Eamonn Mulhern (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) came up big, inducing a lineout double play to end the inning. In the home half, Lopez wasted no time- he ripped a pitch down the right field line for a walk-off single, sealing a 10-9 win for Madison.

Mulhern earned his first win of the season on the mound for the Mallards in relief. Logan Schulfer (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.

The Mallards will hit the road to face the Wausau Woodchucks on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park to face the Woodchucks on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.