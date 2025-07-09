'Nooks Lose Back-And-Forth Battle on Walk-Off

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MADISON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - In a back-and-forth battle filled with sloppy mistakes by both sides, the Lakeshore Chinooks ultimately fell to the Madison Mallards in extra innings Tuesday night at Warner Park.

With runners at the corners and nobody out, the Chinooks appeared to be in a prime position to take the lead, as shortstop David Hogg was due up.

However, Hogg struck out, and first baseman Grant Gray lined into a double play to cement a scoreless inning. In the bottom half, Mallards' center fielder Jordy Lopez lined a ball down the right field line to walk the game off 10-9.

Lost in the chaos of the 10th inning came the performance of Chinooks' right-hander Logan Schulfer, who, after pitching two scoreless on Monday, pitched another two scoreless on Tuesday, including escaping a bases-loaded no-out jam in the seventh.

Outside of Schulfer, the Lakeshore pitching struggled.

Left-hander Chance Covert started for the Chinooks and failed to pitch four innings, reaching the 35-pitch limit in the third inning. From his first batter of the day, Covert searched for his command, walking four and falling behind constantly in the count.

Tuesday marked the left-hander's third start at Warner Park-all three of his road starts have been in Madison-and after progressively improving, he took a step back.

Covert allowed five earned runs, including back-to-back home runs, and failed to record a strikeout; yet, his defense did not do the lefty any favors.

The Chinooks committed four errors on Tuesday night, including multiple errors on throws to second base by catcher Broc Parmer; however, the game's most significant errors came from the other dugout.

In both the fifth and eighth innings, the Mallards committed two huge throwing errors to first base that allowed four Chinooks' runners to score.

The latter of the two errors came in the eighth inning, when right fielder Owen Deshazo reached first base on a routine play that Mallards' first baseman MJ Sweeney failed to pick, tying the game at nine.

From that point, it appeared the Chinooks had all the momentum, but the club failed to score from that point.

Despite the eighth inning comeback, the Chinooks had the lead over Madison two separate times.

Lakeshore led right from the start after Brody Rasmussen hit his fourth home run of the season onto the berm in left field. Rasmussen appeared to be hit by the previous pitch before homering.

Then in the fifth, the Chinooks retook the lead, 7-5, on one of the Mallards' throwing errors at first base, this time on the back-end of a double-play ball hit by Hogg.

After Lakeshore took the lead in the sixth, right-hander Brantley Upshaw and left-hander Logan Grubb combined to allow four runs, Grubb, in particular, struggled with his command, walking three.

Lakeshore splits its home-and-away series against Madison, and faces a quick turnaround with a doubleheader beginning in Green Bay Wednesday morning at 12:05 CDT.

Manager Mikel Moreno said the team will be short on pitching, needing step-up performances from the bullpen, as only four rostered pitchers are available on Wednesday.







