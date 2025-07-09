Three Growlers Named Northwoods League All-Stars

Northwoods League

Kalamazoo Growlers







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers had three players named as Great Lakes All-Stars, tied for the fourth most in the Lakes.

The Growlers had Noah Coy (Notre Dame), Jack Crittendon (Kalamazoo Valley CC), and Adam Berghorst (Davenport) named as All-Stars Monday after leading the Growlers through the first half. Noah Coy was named the starting shortstop, with Crittendon and Berghorst named as pitchers for the team.

Through 44 games, Noah Coy leads all qualified Growlers in average (.366), on-base (.496), OPS (.991), and triples (4), with his four triples standing as the lone leader in the entire Northwoods League. Coy has played in 30 of the Growlers games, starting 29, and 27 of his starts have come at shortstop. "Noah has been an exceptional player for us this summer," said Manager Cody Piechocki. "He's more than deserving of an All-Star nod." Coy has anchored the top of the Kalamazoo order from the beginning, and has been exceptional with runners in scoring position, hitting .457 in 35 at-bats on the year.

Adam Berghorst earned his All-Star nod, holding a team leading 2.41 ERA across six starts. Berghorst punctuated his All-Star resume on Sunday, throwing 8.1 innings of two run ball while throwing 111 pitches in Kenosha. Berghorst is in his fourth season in the Northwoods League, and third in Kalamazoo, and holds a career ERA of 3.19 through 152.1 innings. "Berg has been our ace, our workhorse all season," added Cody Piechocki. "I have complete trust every time he steps on the mound." Berghorst's 26 strikeouts for Kalamazoo this season is the second highest mark on the team.

Jack Crittendon was the final Growler named to the All-Star team. Crittendon holds a 5-0 record through six starts, with his five wins tied for the second most in the Northwoods League. Crittendon has a 3.58 ERA and has gone five or more innings in all six starts this season. The Growlers have won all six starts from Crittendon this season, and he's earned the win in five of those games. "Critt has been exceptional this season, and pushes himself to his limit every time he's on the mound," added Cody Piechocki.

The All-Star game is in Madison, Wisconsin, and will be held on Wednesday, July 16 at Warner Park.







