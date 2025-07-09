Dock Spiders with a Double Walk-Off Night against the Rockers

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Nate McHugh of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders reacts after his walk-off home run

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Nate McHugh of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders reacts after his walk-off home run(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders walked-off Green Bay twice in the same night off of a Jarren Sanderson grand slam and a Nate McHugh two-run shot.

The Dock Spiders resumed play in the bottom of the 10th down 4-2 against the Rockers from a game that initially took place on June 29. From there the Dock Spiders loaded the bases and Jarren Sanderson delivered a punctuating grand slam to start the night for the Dock Spiders with a win. After riding the wave from the first walk-off the Dock Spiders surged to a 3-2 lead thanks in part to a Taylor Freeman RBI single and a Parker Knoll RBI double. However, the Rockers came back scorching with a nine run top of the fourth. Now down 11-3 a Dock Spiders comeback seemed unlikely but Fond du Lac would go on to outscore Green Bay the rest of the way 11-1. The comeback was completed off of a six run bottom of the ninth that saw the Dock Spiders score once off a bases-loaded walk, score three more off errors and then a walk-off two-run blast from Nate McHugh bolted Fond du Lac past Green Bay 14-12.

Players of the night for the Dock Spiders are without a doubt Nate McHugh and Jarren Sanderson. McHugh went 2-for-5 with two runs, one home run and two RBI while Sanderson had a great night going 4-for-7 with three runs, five RBI, one double, one triple and one home run on the day as a whole.

The Dock Spiders offense combined for 16 hits as the batting order found tremendous success having three Dock Spiders record multiple hits. Devin Nunez was one of these Dock Spiders to do so going 4-for-5 with three runs and a double in his home debut.

The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders came through in clutch moments with Colton Angell tallying his first win off of two innings of work only giving up one hit and one run while notching a strikeout.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Friday, July 11 at 6:35 p.m. CT where Fond du Lac will take on the Lakeshore Chinooks where Herr-Baker Field will celebrate island culture at Margaritaville Night with a can cover giveaway presented by Carbliss. After the conclusion of the game all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

