Spitters Salvage Series Finale with 4-1 Win

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters salvage the final game of the four-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 4-1 on Wednesday night in front of 1,921 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters leaned on the bullpen in the series finale as five pitchers combined to allow just one run. The bullpen was backed early with a two-RBI double off the bat of All-Star Aaron Piasecki allowing the pitching to settle in and dominate.

Kenosha picked right back up where they left off following their 12-run explosion in last night's game as they loaded the bases with just one out in the top of the first inning. Dominic Kibler drove in the lone run of the rally on a sacrifice flyout to give them a 1-0 lead. Adam Broski continued to be lights out in the back half of the series as he reached base for the fourth straight at-bat with a single to jumpstart the offense in the bottom of the second inning. Colton Roquemore snapped out of his one-for-24 slump at the plate with an RBI single to left field to tie the game at 1-1. Broski made it five straight at-bats with a base hit with a single to left field to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. Later, Alfredo Velazquez reached base for the first time in the series with an infield single setting up an opportunity for Piasecki. The All-Star came through with a bases clearing double to give the Spitters their first lead of the night at 3-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Spitters were seeking insurance runs, and they set themselves up by loading the bases. Down to his final strike of his at-bat, Grady Mee was hit by a pitch allowing a runner to score extending the Spitters lead to 4-1.

Traverse City improves to 26-19 overall and 5-6 in the second half while Kenosha drops to 19-27 overall and 5-6 in the second half. Charlie Wolf (1-1) earned his first win of the season after throwing 2.1 innings of scoreless ball while walking a pair of batters and striking out one. Eliot Traver (1-0) locked up his fourth save of the season by throwing an inning of scoreless ball while giving up a hit and a walk. Kyle Alivo (0-2) was handed his second loss of the year after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. He tied his season high in strikeouts with six.

The Pit Spitters take to the road for the last time before the All-Star break as they'll make stops in Rockford and Royal Oak. Their first stop is in Rockford for a two-game series with the Rivets on Thursday July 9 at 6:05 p.m. CT. Broadcast coverage with begins on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 6:00 p.m. CT on the Northwoods League + App.







