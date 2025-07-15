Former Spitters Take the Next Step

July 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - With the conclusion of the 2025 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, the Traverse City Pit Spitters had one former player drafted and another former player that signed via undrafted free agency. Brendan Summerhill was drafted 41st overall in the first round of the draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, becoming the 16th player in Pit Spitters history to have been selected via the draft. Hayden Jatczak was signed by the San Francisco Giants becoming the 21st player of all time to have been signed by a Major League Team.

Summerhill's pick makes him the second highest draft pick in franchise history just behind Tommy Troy Jr. who was selected 12th overall in the first round of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Summerhill spent two seasons with Traverse City with his first season coming fresh out of high school in 2022, and his final season being a short stint in the summer of 2023. Overall, the outfielder played 27 games for the Spitters collecting 20 hits, with four doubles, and drove in 10 RBI. Summerhill played for the University of Arizona where he collected several accolades in his three seasons with the Wildcats.

Jatczak spent a couple of seasons with the Pit Spitters during the 2022 and 2023 season. He was a two-way player but saw a lot more playing time on the mound than he did in the batter's box. On the pitching side of things, Jatczak was lights out as he made 17 appearances, throwing 24.2 innings, and finishing with a 1.47 ERA. Offensively, he made 37 plate appearances and collected two hits, while driving in four RBIs. Jatczak spent three seasons at Saginaw Valley State University before transferring to Kent State University where he became an All-American.

Catch the future stars of baseball this Friday night as the Spitters kick off a nine-game, eight-day homestand featuring the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Kalamazoo Growlers, Rockford Rivets and the Kenosha Kingfish. The homestand begins Friday, July 18 at 7:05 p.m. as the Spitters take on the Battle Jacks in a two-game series. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden begins on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 7:00 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







