Two Dock Spiders Selected in the 2025 MLB Draft

FOND DU LAC, WI - Two Fond du Lac Dock Spiders players were selected in the recent 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The first Dock Spider selected this year was Trey Seeley (Hope International/CA). Seeley, a right-handed pitcher on the 2022 Dock Spiders team, was selected in the 14 th round with the 416 th pick by the San Francisco Giants. Fond du Lac native Ethan Cole (Augustana/SD), a left-handed pitcher for the 2024 and 2025 Dock Spiders, was selected in the 20 th round with the 587 th pick by the Colorado Rockies.

Seeley, a member of the 2022 Dock Spiders, played for Cypress College (CA) and Hope International University (CA) at the collegiate level. He was selected in the 14 th round with the 416 th overall selection of the 2025 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Seeley becomes the second Dock Spider selected by the Giants and the first since Justin Bench (Ole Miss) in 2022. In 2022, Seeley notched 12 appearances on the mound with 20 strikeouts over 27.0 innings pitched.

Cole, a Fond du Lac native who played high school baseball less than a mile and a half from Herr-Baker Field at Winnebago Lutheran Academy, was selected with the 587 th overall pick in the 20 th round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. Cole played collegiately for Division II Augustana University (SD) and was a member of the 2024 and 2025 Dock Spiders teams. For Fond du Lac, he combined to collect 70 strikeouts over 57.0 innings pitched with a 5.68 ERA. This season, Cole was selected as a 2025 Northwoods League All-Star and led the Dock Spiders with 33 strikeouts, four wins, and 33.1 innings pitched at the time of his selection to the All-Star team.

Round Overall Player MLB Team School Years with FDL

14 416 RHP Trey Seeley San Francisco Hope International (CA) 2022

20 587 LHP Ethan Cole Colorado Augustana (SD) 2024, 2025

Since 2017, the first year of the Dock Spiders, 45 former players have been drafted by 23 different Major League organizations. This season, Fond du Lac has had eight former Dock Spiders called up to make their Major League debut, as the Dock Spiders continue to develop talent for the professional level.

