Dominant Zach Serup Pitching Performance Anchors Honkers in 9-1 Victory over Bismarck.

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Zach Serup pitched six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts as the Honkers won game two of the doubleheader against Bismarck.

The Rochester offense was stagnant until the sixth when they ignited for six runs, including RBIs from Tommy Eisenstat, Angel Cortez, and Keegan Landis.

Luke Stulga continues to impress as he notched his first home run as a Honker in the seventh to tack on run number seven for Rochester. It capped off a day in which he hit 3-4, including a double, a home run, and a pair of RBIs.

Marcus Champagne earned his second save of the season, pitching the final three innings and allowing just one run.

Kai Caranto got in on the party with an RBI single of his own in the eighth.

It was a day to forget but a night to remember as the Honkers split Wednesday's doubleheader with the Bismarck Larks.

The Honkers will open a two-game series against the Eau Claire Express on Thursday at Mayo Field. Ian Regal (1-1) will make his eighth and final start as a Honker. The Express have not announced a starting pitcher.







