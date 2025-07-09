Rogers Homers, But Madison Mallards Fall in Close Game

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (24-19) came up just short in a tightly contested game, falling to the Wausau Woodchucks (28-16) by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

Hunter Carlson (Georgia State University) put the Woodchucks on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the second, giving Wausau a 1-0 lead. They added to it in the third when Dylan Schlotterback (Paris Junior College) scored on a double play, making it 2-0.

Madison got on the board in the fourth thanks to an RBI single from Dominic Jacoby (University of Louisville), trimming the deficit to 2-1. In the fifth, Daniel Rogers (University of Iowa) gave the Mallards their first lead with a two-run home run, making it 3-2. But the lead was short-lived- Max Soliz (University of Kansas) responded with a solo homer to tie things up at three.

The Mallards regained the lead in the seventh when Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3. But the Woodchucks responded in the bottom half, as Schlotterback scored on a wild pitch to even the score at 4-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Schlotterback hit a walk-off double off the wall to give the Woodchucks the win in a close game. Garrett Landry (Stephen F. Austin University) earned the win for the Woodchucks in relief. Blake Barker (University of Virginia) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards and Woodchucks will play a doubleheader at Athletic Park on Thursday, with the first game scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park to face the Woodchucks on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







