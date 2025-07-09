Rockers Sweep Doubleheader

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Green Bay's pitching takes a complete 180 from yesterday's performance in Fond du Lac as they shut down Lakeshore in a pair of games. Koshiro Ohno started for Green Bay in game one and Bryce Leonard for game two.

Ohno had a solid performance in the first contest, going five innings with three runs allowed. He set up Evan Bogart to finish the final four innings. Bogart didn't give up a single hit through the rest of his outing. He was phenomenal on the bump, and proved himself as a solid option for Josh Merrill and company in a middle innings situation.

David Mysza gave the Rockers the lead in the second inning, roping a two run single. Parker Martin also dropped in a bloop single to plate two more and extend the Rockers lead; a lead they would not surrender. The game ended on a double play as Kasen Khansarinia caught a fly ball for the second out and had a perfect throw to third to nab the runner trying to tag up. The Rockers outfield defense has stepped up here in the second half.

Bryce Leonard toe dthe rubber in the second contest. He was perfect through three innings and held the Chinhooks hitless through five. Leonard has made several bullpen appearances this season, but he looked excellent in his first start. With Green Bay losing several starters after the first half, Leonard could be a guy to make a consistent appearance in the rotation.

Offesnively, the Rockers were very efficient. Stefan DiCorrado, the new acquisition for Green Bay, recorded a four-hit game. Green Bay is happy to see the lefty settling in nicely. Eric Jeon launched two homeruns deep into left field to cusion the Rockers lead. Aidan Kuni also unloaded on a ball to right field that cleared the shipping containers for his first homerun at Capital Credit Union Park.

