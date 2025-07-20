Rockers Open Series vs. Rafters with Eyes on a Quick Rebound

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After a hot seven-game winning streak that spanned nearly two weeks, the Green Bay Rockers are looking to bounce back on Sunday afternoon when they host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the first of two games at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with left-hander Mack Crowley taking the mound for Green Bay.

Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders ended a dominant run for the Rockers, who had found their rhythm on both sides of the ball in recent weeks. Starter Steven Marhefke looked sharp out of the gate, tossing two perfect innings before a weather delay forced him out of the game. In the time that followed, Fond du Lac took advantage of a reset bullpen and put together a string of runs across the middle innings, opening up a 5-0 lead by the fifth.

To their credit, Green Bay did not go quietly. In the bottom of the eighth, JP Peltier belted his first home run of the summer, a solo shot that cracked the scoreboard open for the Rockers. That was followed by a pair of pinch-hit RBI singles, and suddenly the tying run stood in scoring position. Ultimately, the Dock Spiders held on to end Green Bay's streak, but the late push served as a reminder of the Rockers' ability to make something happen at any point in the game.

Sunday's matchup with Wisconsin Rapids marks a chance for a clean slate. The Rafters enter the game with a sub-.500 record and are in the bottom half of the division standings, but they've proven to be a scrappy group and have given the Rockers trouble at times earlier this season. Green Bay will look to get back to its winning ways by doing what's worked so well over the last month- playing clean defense, limiting free passes, and getting big swings from its deep lineup.

Mack Crowley will make his second start of the season for the Rockers today. The left-hander from Minnesota State University has appeared in multiple games this year and enters Sunday with a 6.52 ERA. While Crowley has shown flashes of effectiveness, this afternoon presents an opportunity to settle in early and go deeper into the game. Command will be key, and with a solid defense behind him and a fresh bullpen available, he'll look to give Green Bay the strong start it lacked in Saturday's loss.

The Rockers' offense will once again rely on contributors like Xaige Lancaster, Stefan Di Corrado, and Joe Mennella, who continue to provide quality at-bats and reliable defense. Lancaster in particular has been a spark plug from the leadoff spot, while Di Corrado has delivered clutch hits throughout the summer. Mennella, a newcomer from Wagner College, has made the most of his recent opportunities and continues to earn more playing time with strong work at the plate and in the infield.

Today's ballgame is also Dodgeball Day, presented by Capital Credit Union, which will feature two dodgeball matchups- one pregame for kids ages 5-10 and one postgame for fans 11 and up. It's also a chance for the Green Bay faithful to catch some summer sun and cheer on their team as they try to start a brand-new winning streak with July rapidly approaching.

The Rockers enter Sunday's contest at 11-6 in the second half and 33-17 overall. With playoff positioning starting to take shape, each game becomes more meaningful. A win today would set the tone for a strong week ahead- and serve as the perfect response after a rare stumble on Saturday.







