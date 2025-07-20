Dock Spiders Fall to the Woodchucks

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Devin Nunez of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Devin Nunez of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders failed to overcome a Woodchucks charge in the fifth and seventh innings as Wausau took down Fond du Lac 9-5 off 12 hits and 10 strikeouts.

Coming into this game, the Dock Spiders knew the Woodchucks would be a tough team to face as Wausau currently sits atop the Great Lakes West at a 11-5-1 record. However, the Woodchucks have been especially lethal at home- winning their past 10 games at Athletic Park.

The Dock Spiders started off the game scoring a run in the first two innings with Reece McCarthy knocking a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Jaron Cotton blasting a leadoff home run in the second inning. However, the Woodchucks did respond in full force, scoring six straight runs. The Dock Spiders eventually found the scoring column again with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth to make it a 6-3 game. Wausau went on to score three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Fond du Lac retaliated in the eighth inning with a Devin Nunez two run home run. Trailing by four runs the Dock Spiders were unable to complete the comeback bid as the Woodchucks closed out the final frame.

In the batter's box the Dock Spiders had a successful day, totaling 11 hits with two doubles and two home runs. Leading the way offensively for the Dock Spiders was designated-hitter Devin Nunez who went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a home run. Jaron Cotton also had a great performance going 2-for-4 with two runs and a solo home run.

On the mound the Dock Spiders used a combination of four arms as starter Jordan Touhey had the longest outing for the Dock Spiders pitching rotation- going four and two thirds innings with three strikeouts.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. CT against the Woodchucks at Athletic Park as Fond du Lac looks to rebound from today's tough loss.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Tuesday, July 22 as Fond du Lac takes on Wisconsin Rapids. The game also falls on Weaver's Birthday Party where we celebrate our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area. Weaver's Birthday also falls on a Bang For Your Buck daily promotion presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where fans can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.