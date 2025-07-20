Big Sticks End Their Five Game Winning Streak with a 10-5 Loss on the Road vs the Minot Hot Tots

The Badlands Big Sticks trailed 2-0 in the first three innings and couldn't get any offense going early.

Badlands added a run in the top of the 4th on a throwing error from a double steal. Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist) launched a homerun in the top of the 5th inning to tie the game 2-2.

The Hot Tots scored a run at least in the last four innings; they batted from the 5th to the 8th innings to score double digits with a commanding win.

Massimini cashed in again in the top of the 6th with a RBI ground out to get Badlands 3rd run on the board.

Connor Sackett (Butler) scored on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk by Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) gave the Big Sticks five runs on the day and couldn't score in the back three innings of the game.

Brandon Kosel (Utah Tech) started the game going 4 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, and 6 K. Joshua Torres (UC RiverSide) pitched the next two innings allowing 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, and 1 K.

Quentin Moreland (Shoreline CC) pitched the 7th inning allowing 2 H and 1 ER. Clark Sampson (Ranger CC) pitched the 8th inning allowing 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, and 2 K.

Schlotterback provided the only Badlands hitter with a multi-hit game collecting 3 H, 1 BB, and 1 RBI.

Massimini launched his 9th homerun of the summer which ranks him tied for 5th in the Northwoods League.

McDonald added another hit today improving his on base streak to 13 games in every game he has played in this summer.

The Big Sticks on five runs had a total of 7 hits, 5 BB, and 2 HBP, but struggled searching for those clutch hits with runners on base.

Badlands will look to split the series tomorrow on the road against the Minot Hot Tots, with first pitch set for 2:35 CDT.







