Soliz Leads Woodchucks to 11th Straight Home Win

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI - It's starting to become a special ride in 2025 for the Wausau Woodchcuks, especially at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks extended their home winning streak to 11 games when they beat Fond du Lac on Sunday afternoon 9-5. It's Wausau's longest home win streak since 2012, when they won 17 consecutive games during a stretch in late July and early August. It's also Wausau's ninth win in their last 11 games overall.

Wausau had to work from behind today, as Fond du Lac scored a run in the first and second inning to take an early 2-0 lead. However, Wausau had an answer in the form of Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas). In the bottom of the second, he pulled a line drive down the line that cleared the fence for a solo home run, which made it 2-1.

But Soliz wasn't done. In his next at bat in the fourth inning, he crushed his second home run of the day out to left field to tie the game. It was the second time in Soliz's career where he hit multiple home runs in the same game, and his first such game in the 2025 season. He became the third different Woodchuck this season to hit multiple home runs in the same game.

Soliz finished the day 4-4, reaching all five times he came to the plate, and scoring four of Wausau's runs. It's the second time this season that Soliz has registered four hits in a Northwoods League game.

Wausau took the lead in the fifth with one of their classic big innings. Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) gave the Woodchucks the lead with an RBI double, his ninth extra base hit of the season. The scoring continued when Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) brought Smith-Johnson in with an RBI single. It was one of two RBI singles on the day for Schlotterback, who now has a team high 64 hits and 42 RBIs.

Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) then smacked a ball into the left-center gap, scoring two more runs and putting the Woodchucks ahead, 6-2. Rodriguez now has three consecutive games where he's registered multiple RBIs.

Fond du Lac scored one in the sixth to make it a three-run game, but Wausau added insurance in the seventh. Schlotterback and Rodriguez both picked up RBI singles, and Keagan Jirschele (South Dakota State) also earned an RBI on a groundout to put the Woodchucks ahead, 9-3. Wausau has now scored 27 runs in their three games during the homestand so far.

Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) earned the win for the Woodchucks after working five innings in his sixth start of the season. The former Fond du Lac Dock Spider struck out three hitters while pitching against his former team, and only surrendering two runs.

Even though the Dock Spiders scored two runs late to make it a four-run contest, Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) shut the door. The righthander retired six of the final seven hitters he faced, striking out three and finishing off another strong win for the Woodchucks.

Wausau is now 33-17 on the season, and 12-3 in the second half. Today's game was also the 20th home win for the Woodchucks in the 2025 season. Wausau now has the best win percentage in the second half, and still remain atop the Great Lakes West Division. With Green Bay falling at home to Wisconsin Rapids today, the Woodchucks now hold a two and a half game lead atop the division.

Wausau's now 5-2 this year against Fond du Lac and will look to sweep the Dock Spiders in a two-game set for the first time this season tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. at Athletic Park. It's the final Monday day game for Wausau this year, and Grant Parson (Indiana State) is scheduled to make the start for the Woodchucks.

Tomorrow, fans can make their Monday a Fun Day with Bring a Buddy Monday! There are buy-one-get-one-free tickets for fans when they bring a friend. It's the perfect way to kick off the week with great company and even better baseball! Fans can always purchase tickets to Woodchucks games at Athletic Park by visiting woodchucks.com.







