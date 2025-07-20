MJ Sweeney Homers Again as Mallards Win Fifth Straight

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (29-21) came out on top in a high scoring affair on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park, defeating the Lakeshore Chinooks (18-34) 9-7.

The Mallards opened the scoring in the first inning with a Michael Lippe (University of Minnesota) RBI groundout that plated Frankie Carney (UC Irvine). MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) added to the tally with his third home run in as many games, a three-run blast that pushed the lead to 4-0. It was his eighth homer of the season.

Lakeshore began to chip away in the second, as Jack Counsell (Northwestern University) drove in two with a single to make it 4-2. An inning later, with one run already in, Cade Sears (Iowa Central Community College) knocked a two-run single to give the Chinooks their first lead at 5-4.

After the Chinooks extended their lead with a run in the top of the fourth, the Mallards answered with a three-run surge. Nate Novinska (Madison College) got it started with an RBI groundout, Carney followed with a game-tying single, and Lippe capped it off with a go-ahead RBI double to make it 7-6.

In the bottom of the fifth, Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) ripped an RBI double to push Madison ahead 8-6. MJ Sweeney tacked on another run in the sixth with an RBI single- his fourth run driven in of the night. Though Lakeshore scored in the seventh and threatened again in the ninth, bringing the tying run on base, the Mallards bullpen closed the door to seal a 9-7 win.

Craig Kabat (Gonzaga University) was strong in relief for Madison, and earned his first win of the season. Nate Ciemny (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks. Keaton Fenn (Southeastern Community College) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his second save of the season.

The Mallards and Chinooks will face off once again on Monday night in Mequon. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Dock Spiders at 6:05 p.m.







