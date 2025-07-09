Growlers Pitching Struggles, Fall to Rivets 10-6

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-21; 7-3) drop game four, and extinguish their seven game winning streak, with a 10-6 loss to the Rockford Rivets (18-25; 5-6).

The Growlers and Rivets each sent just three batters to the dish in the first, with Rockford turning an inning-ending double play on Kalamazoo. The second inning would start the scoring, with Rockford scoring two in the top of the second, and Kalamazoo answering with an Antonio Perrotta double to end the second with a 2-1 score. Rockford would extend the lead to 3-1, before a three run Growler third, largely thanks to Gabe Springer would give Kalamazoo the lead at 4-3. Both teams would score a run in the fourth, as Kalamazoo starter Brody Krzysiak's day would end. The Rivets would then put the foot on the gas, scoring six unanswered through the eighth, with Rockford starter Danny Cercello continuing strong pitching through seven. With a 10-5 lead, the Rivets would go to the pen in the eighth, as Kalamazoo would cut the deficit to four against George Gouriotis, but KJ White would ground into the teams fourth inning-ending double play of the evening with the bases loaded, ending the threat.

Connor Clark would enter for Rockford in the bottom of the ninth, inheriting runners on first and second, but strand the bases loaded again, as the tying run grounded out to end the game.

The Growlers key mistakes came on inning-ending double plays (four) and balks (four), extinguishing multiple rallies, and two runs scoring on balks. The Growlers starter, Krzysiak, was also the second Kalamazoo starter to fail to pitch five or more innings since the beginning of the Growlers win streak, which ends at seven.

The Growlers will look to start another winning streak, as they welcome the I-94 rivalry to town, on Brandon Inge night, as the Detroit Tiger All-Star will spend a day with the Growlers. Thursday's game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.







