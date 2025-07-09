Woodchucks Win Third Straight, Sweep Series over Wisconsin Rapids

WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks continued their excellent form on Tuesday night at Athletic Park, earning their third consecutive win with an 11-2 rout of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

It's Wausau's sixth straight win at home, and their fifth consecutive win against the Rapids Rafters. The Woodchucks have now scored 10 or more runs in three consecutive games for the first time since August 6-8, 2024, when they did so against Kenosha once and twice versus the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The Woodchucks have now scored 31 runs in its last three games.

While the Woodchucks picked up the big win, it was Wisconsin Rapids who struck first. The Rafters scored one run in the top of the first, before Wausau answered to tie the score in the bottom. Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) picked up his 18th RBI in 16 games with the Woodchucks with a two-out single to make it 1-1.

Then, the Rafters plated a second run in the top of the second inning, the last run they would score in the contest. After that, the Woodchucks scored ten unanswered runs to coast to their 15th home win of the season.

Josh Arquette (Panola CC) got the fire started for Wausau's offense. In just his third game of the season, Arquette launched his first home run of the season down the left field line, a three-run home run that turned the game on its head and gave Wausau a 4-2 advantage. Arquette became the 10th different active player to hit a home run this season, and it ensured that the Woodchucks hit a long ball in a sixth consecutive game.

The score stayed that way until the Woodchucks broke things open in the sixth with a strong two-out rally. With nobody on, all-star selection Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) cranked a fly ball into left field and ran out a triple. Another Woodchuck all-star, Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) drove Smith-Johnson in to put the Woodchucks up three runs. Malone finished 3-4 on the day, reaching four times to extend his on-base streak to 24 games.

Then, Max Galvin (Miami) unloaded, hitting a three-run home run later in the frame to make the score 8-2. Galvin became the first Woodchuck this season to hit a home run in four consecutive games, and it's the first time in his career (collegiate baseball or summer baseball) that he's achieved the feat. In addition, he's now recorded a hit in 12 of the 13 games he's played in Wausau.

Wausau added two more in the seventh, when Malone brought in two runs on a bases loaded RBI single. Malone finished the night with three RBIs on the night, bringing his total to 24 on the 2025 season.

In the eighth, Josh Arquette went yard again, hitting his second home run onto the street over the left field fence to give the Woodchucks a 11-2 cushion. Arquette became the second Woodchuck this season to hit multiple home runs in the same game, joining Noah Malone, who hit three long balls in a 17-7 win over Lakeshore in Mid-June. The home run sealed Wausau's big win, with the Woodchucks hitting double digits for the 12th time this season.

Wausau's pitching was dominant once again. Zach Wyatt (Montevallo) became the first Woodchuck pitcher this season to have back-to-back quality starts, as he only allowed two runs through six innings of work. The sophomore righthander worked efficiently, striking out five batters and only throwing 74 pitches. He retired 10 of the final 11 hitters he faced.

Wausau's relievers followed suit, with Richie LaCien (Lawrence University) dealing two scoreless frames in his third appearance of the summer. LaCien only allowed one runner to reach, and he struck out two hitters. Philip Miller (Tusculum College) pitched the ninth, also fanning two batters to close out the win. Wausau's arms continue to be lights-out - allowing just four runs across the last 27 innings

With the win, the Woodchucks are now 27-16 on the year, and 6-2 in the second half. They've won eight of their last ten games. With Lakeshore's tight loss at Madison, the Woodchucks claim sole possession of first place in the second half Great Lakes West standings. They also now hold the best overall record in the division. Wausau must win the division in the second half to clinch a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs.

Tomorrow, the Woodchucks will begin their final series of the season against their rivals: the Madison Mallards. Madison is currently one game behind Wausau in the second half standings and will come to Athletic Park to play three games against the Woodchucks in a two-day span. Wausau currently holds a 4-3 record against the Mallards this summer, and is 3-0 against Madison at home, beating the Mallards in all three games by one run apiece.

One of the most critical series of Wausau's season begins tomorrow, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch between the Woodchucks and the Mallards. Grant Parson (Indiana State) is expected to make the start for Wausau. Fans can purchase tickets to all remaining 2025 Woodchucks home games by visiting woodchucks.com.







