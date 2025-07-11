Three-Run Blast from Sam Hendrickson Helps Eau Claire to 6-3 Victory in Rochester.

Northwoods League

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sam Hendrickson ruptured the pitcher's duel with his tie-breaking slam, and the Express would not look back.

Express pitching took center stage as a strong start from all-star Walker Retz preceded three and a third scoreless innings from Andres Castro as the Express held the Honkers' offense at bay.

Ian Regal pitched another great outing in his final start, allowing just three runs in five innings of work.

Payton Knowles shined behind the plate with two hits, including a double. Maddox Haley added another two RBIs to his total with a single in the third.

The Honkers will take on the Eau Claire Express again Friday night at 6:35 PM CT. Cohen Gomez (0-3) will take on Rochester's Julian Castro, as the Honkers look to get back in the win column at Mayo Field.







