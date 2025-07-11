Series Finale in Rockford Rained Out

Rockford, IL - Tonight's game at Rivets Stadium between the Rockford Rivets and the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's game will be made up on Tuesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Turtle Creek Stadium. It will be a doubleheader with the Pit Spitters being the home team in game one and the away team in game two.

Tomorrow the Pit Spitters will travel to Royal Oak for the start of a two-game series with the Leprechauns. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. at Memorial Park. This is the final series before the four-day All-Star Break in Madison, WI.







