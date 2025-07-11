The MoonDogs Split Against the Hot Tots.

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Tonight was a tough one for the MoonDogs.

Ben Smith (Cochise CC) started on the bump for Mankato and threw well, throwing 4 innings, allowing just 1 earned run.

Minot started the scoring early, putting up 2 runs in the 2nd and never looking back, scoring 3 more in the 5th, 4 in the 7th, and 3 in the 8th.

Mankato's lone run came in the 6th on an RBI double from Cannon Peery (GCU).

Mankato would face the weather in the bottom of the eighth, ending the game 12-1.







