Dock Spiders Slip Past the Chinooks

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders in an extra innings thriller took down the Lakeshore Chinooks for its fifth straight win- the longest winning streak for Fond du Lac since July 2022.

The Dock Spiders and Chinooks squared-off for a showdown in the Great Lakes West as Lakeshore took an early 2-0 lead. The Dock Spiders would find the scoring column in the third inning with Tommy Googins crossing home after a wild pitch. However, the Lakeshore offense picked up the pace as they jumped to a 12-5 lead at the bottom of the seventh. Despite trailing by a sizable margin, the Dock Spiders pulled off a miraculous seven run comeback with incredible performances in the eighth and ninth innings. The eighth inning saw the Dock Spiders tack on four runs with Jarren Sanderson recording his fourth home run of the season with a two run shot. In the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders once again scored four runs to send the game to extras with TP Wentworth scoring two off a triple and Landon Mensik slapping an RBI single with two outs on the board. Fond du Lac then took its first lead in the top of the 10th off of a wild pitch, scoring Taylor Freeman. Then in the top of the 11th inning Devin Nunez scored off another Chinook wild pitch as Dock Spider closer Camden Broske finished off Lakeshore getting two strikeouts in the final three batters faced to punctuate a 15-14 win.

The win for the Dock Spiders was an overall team win with both sides working in tandem to come out from a seven run deficit. Camden Broske and TP Wentworth had two of the highlight performances as Wentworth went 3-for-7 with a double, a triple and three RBI and Broske held Lakeshore hitless in the final three innings while clocking three strikeouts.

Offensively the Dock Spiders kept the batting order moving consistently, recording 16 hits and six extra-base hits. Fond du Lac also stole nine bases and was walked eight times as the Dock Spiders continued to blaze the scoring column.

On the mound the Dock Spiders combined for 13 strikeouts with starter Jaden Morris leading the team in strikeouts with six. Camden Broske on top of his stellar performance also notched his first win of the season.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow, July 11 at 6:35 p.m. where Fond du Lac will take on the Lakeshore Chinooks where Herr-Baker Field will celebrate Margaritaville Night with a can cover giveaway presented by Carbliss. After the conclusion of the game all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

