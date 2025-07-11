Rockers Set for Doubleheader in Wisconsin Rapids

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Brayden Buchanan of the Green Bay Rockers at bat

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (6-5, 28-16) will pick up another doubleheader today against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-8, 15-30), which marks their third in the last four days.

Yesterday's game in Wisconsin Rapids between the Rafters and the Rockers was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to weather. The game will be resumed, and finished to nine innings, as part of a doubleheader today in Wisconsin Rapids starting at 3:05 pm. The second game will start 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game and it will be seven innings.

The Rockers hold a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after a five-spot in the top frame. After three hits, two Rafters errors and multiple stolen bases, the Rockers were able to jump out to an early lead and now, they will look to defend it and try to stay atop the Great Lakes West.

The Rockers will close the series in Wisconsin Rapids today before heading to Mequon to close action before the All-Star Break with a two-game road series against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Saturday's contest is slated to begin at 6:35pm and Sunday's will begin at 1:05pm.

