Big Sixth Inning Propels Pit Spitters Past Rivets in Game One of Doubleheader

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A big sixth inning made the difference as the Rivets fell short to begin Friday's doubleheader.

In the first of two seven-inning matchups between the Rivets (5-7) and the Pit Spitters (6-6) on Friday, a six-run sixth inning was insurmountable for the Rivets in an otherwise tight series opener. After waiting some extra time to begin their homestand after Thursday's rain postponement, the Rivets let the first of five this weekend get away in the late innings - their sixth loss in their last seven games.

The Pit Spitters struck quickly in the first inning an a pair of singles - the second an RBI single - that plated the first run of the game after just three hitters. But that early lead lasted only minutes for Traverse City.

Tate Shimao (Hawaii) responded in the bottom half with a solo home run over the left field wall, his second of the season and first since the Rivets' opening road trip on May 28. The Rivets mounted another scoring threat immeditely following the blast, which was cashed in on a two-out RBI single by Jayce Blalock (Arkansas Little-Rock).

Despite allowing three hits in the second, Rivets starting pitcher Andrew Alberts (Manhattan) was able to strand the bases loaded and keep the Pit Spitters off the board. But the Pit Spitters were able to get to the Rivets lefty in the third with a game-tying RBI single.

Alberts was able to work around some traffic on the basepaths throughout the game to keep things tied until he exited the game with one out in the sixth. He struck out seven to overcome eight hits and six walks, but ran into some trouble to close his outing and loaded the bases before turning the inning over to Jake Gibson (Daytona State).

Gibson nearly was able to escape the jam, but a costly error with two outs in the sixth gave the Pit Spitters a two-run lead. That's where things unraveled for the Rivets.

A bases loaded walk plated a fifth run, setting up the knockout blow for the Pit Spitters offense - a bases-clearing double to jump out to a commanding six-run lead. Rivets right fielder Cooper Hinson (Marshall) was inches away from making a play on the sinking liner, but his diving effort came up just short.

Hinson inched the Rivets closer in the bottom of the sixth with first home run of the season, a solo blast that just snuck over the right field wall. But Gibson was unable to keep the Pit Spitters down in the seventh, allowing two more insurance runs to cross on three consecutive hits to bring Traverse City's scoring total to ten.

The Rivets mounted a bit of a rally in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Nolan Belcher (Kent State) and a mammoth two-run home run by Harrison Bowman (Troy), but the deficit was ultimately too big to overcome. The Rivets stranded a runner on first to end the game.

The Rivets and Pit Spitters are scheduled to play another seven-inning game 30 minutes after game one's conclusion, weather permitting. The Rivets will then welcome the Kalamazoo Growlers to Rivets Stadium over the weekend for three games, including a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3:35 p.m.

