Honkers Roll in Saturday Night Victory over La Crosse

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's high-powered offense put on a show for the home crowd, plating 11 runs off 12 hits to win 11-5.

Jake Jackson set the tone with a base hit in his first plate appearance. He would finish the day 3-5, including slugging his first home run of the season.

Maddox Haley, Tommy Eisenstat, and Kennedy Hara all had multi-hit days as well in the offensive showcase.

Honkers pitching, not to be outdone, produced nine innings, allowing just four earned runs and issuing two free passes. Brady Lejuene-Deacutis clinched his first win of the season, opening with five strong innings.

Manny Lopez followed suit with three scoreless innings, allowing AJ Rasmussen to finish things off in the ninth.

The Honkers will face off Sunday against the La Crosse Loggers. It will be the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch from Mayo Field is set for 5:05 PM CT.







