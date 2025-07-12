The Rivets Fall to Growlers, Swept in Doubleheader

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Today was just not the Rivets' day.

After being blown out in game one of the doubleheader, 27-9, game two was a clean slate for the Rockford Rivets (5-9) to split the series. In a day where the Rivets gave up 36 runs in total, they gave up 9 in game two, and fell 9-5 to the Kalamazoo Growlers (10-4). They continue to experience troubles with both pitching and fielding, something they will need to improve if they want to make a playoff push.

Just as the Growlers did in game one, they loaded up the bases to start game two. A walk and a catcher's interference brought two home, and three more came home after an error from pitcher Hawk Bowers (McLennan). Kalamazoo scored five runs off one hit in the first inning.

The Rivets scored themselves in the first inning. Harrison Bowman (Troy) hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Conner Cunningham (Murray State). The Rivets trailed by four to end the opening frame.

Kalamazoo extended its lead in the top of the third. An RBI single scored the second earned run of the six runs they had so far in the game.

Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) flashed his muscle in the bottom half of the third, smashing a home run off the first pitch he saw. The Redshirt Freshman hit his second home run of the season, with the other coming back on June 15.

The Growlers continue to hit the Rivets' pitching. The struggles to keep runners from reaching home have plagued the Rivets all day. An RBI single and a fielder's choice added two more runs in the fourth.

The Rivets weren't done there. After scoring in just two of the seven innings in game one, they scored in three of the first four innings in game two. Nolan Belcher (Kent State) hit an RBI single to left, scoring Gavin Taylor (Nevada Las Vegas).

The tension building between both sides throughout the first four innings ended in both dugouts being warned. The Growlers did not enjoy Jayce Blalock's (Arkansas Little Rock) slide into second, and the Rivets were outraged by words spoken by Kalamazoo's starter to end the fourth.

With the tempers brewing between both sides, it was Bowers' last inning of work. He went 4.2 innings with eight runs given up, but only four were earned. He also gave up four hits, five walks, hit two batters and finished with three strikeouts.

The Rivets continued to cut into the Growlers' lead in the fifth inning. An RBI single from Cooper Hinson (Marshall) and a fielder's choice scored two runs. The lead was now just three runs for Kalamazoo.

The Growlers added one more in the sixth, but were held scoreless in the seventh. The Rivets were down four headed into the last chance they had in the bottom of the seventh.

The Rivets threatened in the bottom of the seventh. They had two runners on with one out, but were unable to get anything going. They got swept in both games today by Kalamazoo, with a final score of game two being 9-5.

Brennan Baker (North Florida) had a solid appearance out of the bullpen. In his 2.1 innings pitched, he gave up one run. He gave up two hits, one walk and struck out two. He gave his hitters a chance to come back in the game, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

The Peak Sports Club Player of the Game for the Rivets was Ny'zaiah Thompson. He went 1-4 on the day, with his solo shot being the biggest power the Rivets got from the lineup. With that, he also played solid defense in the outfield. He was a bright spot in what was a tough doubleheader for the Rivets.

The Rivets have one home game remaining before the Northwoods League's All-Star break. They host Kalamazoo once again tomorrow at Rivets Stadium.

