Mallards Split Doubleheader With Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (25-21) and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (25-23) went toe-to-toe on Saturday, each snagging a win to split the doubleheader.

Game 1

The opener was a continuation of the rain-suspended game from May 28, picking up in the second inning with the Dock Spiders ahead 4-0. They added another run in the frame as Rex Watson (University of San Diego) came home on an error to make it 5-0.

The Mallards scored their first run in the top of the third thanks to an RBI double from Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University), trimming the deficit to 5-1. The Dock Spiders pulled further ahead in the sixth, with RBI singles from Rex Watson and Devin Nunez (University of Nebraska) pushing the lead to 9-1.

MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) crushed a three-run homer in the top of the seventh, his team-leading sixth of the season, cutting the deficit to 9-4. The Dock Spiders answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth and went on to secure a 12-4 victory.

Jordan Touhey (University of North Alabama) picked up his first win of the season for the Dock Spiders. Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

Game 2

The Madison offense came out swinging in game two. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) opened the scoring with an RBI double, followed by another run-scoring double from Daniel Rogers (University of Iowa) to make it 2-0. Rogers later scored on an error, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Hamilton came back to the plate in the second and ripped his second RBI double of the game, extending the Mallards' lead to 4-0. On the mound, Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (University of Iowa) was in control, tossing five shutout innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders broke through against the Madison bullpen in the sixth. Nunez drove in a run with an RBI triple to make it 4-1, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jarren Sanderson (Cal State Northridge) to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) added insurance with an RBI double in the seventh, helping seal a 6-2 win for the Mallards. Cadieux Lanoue picked up his first win of the season, Brennen Grams (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville) was tagged with the loss, and Keaton Fenn (Southeastern Community College) locked down his first save.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders will meet again in Fond du Lac on Sunday afternoon for the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The next game at Warner Park is the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, scheduled for Wednesday July 16 at 6:35 p.m.







