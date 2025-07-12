Kingfish Navigate Poor Weather Conditions to Beat Royal Oak

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish and Royal Oak Leprechauns were supposed to play a two-game series within the past two days at Historic Simmons Field. Instead, they played eight innings on Thursday night and four tonight, only completing one total game.

Due to poor weather conditions, Thursday's game got suspended in the top of the eighth inning, where things were tied at 13 apiece, infuriating Kenosha general manager Aidan Wirshing and forcing a frenzy to unfold on the field. Long story short, at least 15 phone calls were made before calling things off for the night and pushing the last two innings to the next day.

With revenge in mind, the Kingfish resumed game one on fire, angrily putting up three more runs to take the 16-14 win and silence the chirps coming from the Royal Oak dugout.

One hour later, it was time for game two. Two and a half hours later, the bottom of the second inning was just underway after an excessive weather delay. With a short blip of freedom on the radar to end the delay, the Kingfish made do with the time they had, going on a hitting spree and continuing to get back at the Leprechauns. By the time the game was officially postponed, the Kingfish had put up a 12-0 lead.

The game will be continued in August when the Fish head to Royal Oak to face the Leprechauns one final time in the regular season.







