Spitters Strike Gold in the Seventh Inning During 11-9 Win

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak, MI - In a game where both teams combined for 20 runs and 24 hits, the Traverse City Pit Spitters scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, riding their slim lead to a 11-9 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns in front of 810 fans Saturday night at Memorial Park.

It was an all-around team effort in game one of the series as everyone reached base at one time, but it was All-Star Aaron Piasecki who stood out among them all with the two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Spitters the lead that they'd hold onto for the win.

The first two innings featured a combined 10 runs between both squads as Nathanael Coupet's walk caused Leprechauns catcher Parker McDaniels to commit an error allowing Grady Mee to score. Preston Leon then tied the game a half an inning later on a fielder's choice. The runs poured on in the second inning as Alfredo Velazquez hit an RBI single before Mee hit a sacrifice flyout. Later in the inning, Coupet added two more on a base hit to the outfield giving the Spitters a 5-1 lead. It didn't take long for the Leprechauns to tie it up in the bottom of the second inning as Aidan Schuck began the scoring with an RBI single to the outfield before Leon drove in a pair of runners to pull Royal Oak within one. Parker Brzustewicz tied the game with a groundout bringing the game back to even at 5-5. After a few innings off of not scoring, the Leprechauns offense added two runs to their tally with two RBI singles to give them a 7-5 lead. For reassurance, Nolan Alvord hit another RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning pushing the Leprechauns lead to 8-5. Traverse City's offense was obsolete through the middle innings until relief pitcher Nick Brady entered the ballgame for the Leprechauns. Loading the bases instantly, Carter Hain hit an RBI single to right field before Colton Roquemore walked with bases loaded to pull the Spitters within 8-7. Velazquez then tied the game on a groundout to the shortstop before Piasecki gave the Spitters a 10-8 lead on the single to left field. Royal Oak was only able to scratch one more runner across the plate on a Dylan Larkins groundout to make it 10-9, before the Spitters added one last run to their score on a base hit to the outfield by Brandon Sanchez to bring the game to 11-9.

Traverse City improves to 28-19 overall and 7-6 in the second half while Royal Oak falls to 22-25 overall and 5-6 in the second half. Adam McKelvey (2-2) earned his second win of the season after throwing four innings, allowing just three runs on six hits, two walks, and finishing the day leading the team in strikeouts with five. Colton Jones (2-1) was handed his first loss of the season after allowing four runs on five hits, three walks, and striking out three in just 4.1 innings. Charlie Wolf (1-1) threw the final two innings of the game and was flawless by not allowing a run and only issuing a walk, striking out three and earning his second save of the season.

