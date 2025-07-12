Dock Spiders Split with Mallards

July 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders take one and drop one to the Mallards in back-to-back games at Herr-Baker Field as Madison combined for 19 hits through both games.

In game one the Dock Spiders and the Mallards resumed play from a suspended game from May 28 where Fond du Lac 4-0 hedging into the second inning. After resuming play, Fond du Lac exploded offensively scoring four runs combined in the bottom of the fifth and sixth thanks in part to a pair of RBI singles from Rex Watson and Devin Nunez. The Mallards answered in the top of the seventh with an MJ Sweeney three run shot making it a 9-4 game. However, the Dock Spiders successfully closed out the win with three runs in the bottom of the eighth off a Devin Nunez double and a pair of singles TP Wentworth and Tommy Googins to finalize a 12-4 win.

Game two was a shortened seven innings game as Madison got off to a 4-0 lead as the Dock Spiders offense struggled to get going until finding the scoring column in the bottom of the sixth. Devin Nunez tallied a triple RBI triple to put the Dock Spiders on the board as Jarren Sanderson made it a two run game after a sac-fly. The Dock Spiders looked poised to comeback but after two runs in the top of the seventh from the Mallards- Fond du Lac ultimately ran out of momentum falling 6-2.

The offense for the Dock Spiders had plenty of highlight performances as Devin Nunez and Tommy Googins each had a multiple hit performance in game one going 2-for-4. In game two, James Hankerson Jr. was responsible for two of the Dock Spiders three hits, going 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk.

The pitching rotation for Dock Spiders had a couple highlight performances with Jordan Touhey and Mason Bright combining for six of the Dock Spiders 12 strikeouts on the day. Touhey also recorded his first win of the season while totalling three runs. Ultimately, the Madison combined hit total of 19 proved to be too much for the Dock Spiders defense. The Mallards in game two also tallied four doubles in game two as the extra-base hits proved lethal to the in the defensive showdown.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow, July 13 at 1:05 p.m. where Fond du Lac will take on the Madison Mallards. Tomorrow's game will have a Weaver Bobblehead Giveaway with a specialty jersey auction where the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Weaver bobblehead courtesy of SSM Health and all fans will have the opportunity to bid on the retro-themed jersey to benefit the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation.

