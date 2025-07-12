Rockers Take Game One Over Chinooks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (9-5, 31-16) came away with a come-from-behind victory on the road over the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-7, 18-30), pushing their win streak to five with one more game before the All-Star Break.

The Rockers fell behind in the first inning and trailed by as much as 7-2 in the contest. The Gritty Rockers bared their teeth and sparked another comeback with six unanswered runs. In the top of the sixth inning, Green Bay batted through the order and behind five hits and one Lakeshore error, they scored five runs to take their first lead of the game.

Gavin Brummund, Luke Higgins and Evan Miranda held it down out of the bullpen, with Brummund earning the win and Miranda earning the save.

Green Bay will take on Lakeshore one more time in Mequon tomorrow before the All-Star Break arrives. First pitch is slated for 1:05pm at Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park.

