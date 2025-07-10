MoonDogs Secure a Split in Today's Doubleheader

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Evan Hughes (York College (PA)) will start on the mound for your Moondogs. Hughes walks one but gets out with no damage, and the Moondogs head into the bottom of the first knotted at 0-0.

Hunter Possehl (Florida Gulf Coast University) will start on the mound for the Willmar Stingers. JoJo Williamson (Alabama) leads off with a walk for the Moondogs. Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) smacks a double to the left field wall, but an impressive relay from Willmar cuts the runner off at home to keep it scoreless. 0-0

Hughes surrenders one hit and a walk early in the top of the 2nd. Joey Craig (New Mexico State University) hits a sacrifice fly, and the Stingers are up 1-0 after 1.5

2 strikeouts and a diving catch in center wrap up the bottom of the 2nd for the Willmar Stingers. 1-0

Willmar gets a leadoff single to start the inning, but a couple extremely impressive tracking jobs in the outfield keep the Willmar runner at first before a Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State) ends the inning with a CS 2-6. 1-0 Stingers

Corey Nunez (UC Santa Barbara) breaks up the 1,2,3 inning, but the Moondogs would be retired the following batter. 1-0 Stingers

An infield single and a walk with 2 outs keep the Stingers alive in the top of the 4th. Hughes keeps things rolling with an impressive performance. 1-0 Stingers.

Possehl pitches a 1,2,3 inning in the bottom of the 4th. 1-0 Stingers.

With 2 outs, the Stingers piece together a hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch to extend the inning. That would conclude Evan Hughes' day on the mound with a final tally of 4.2 IP, 3H, 3ER, 2K, and 4BB. Into pitch for the MoonDogs is Braden Grimm (Minnesota State). Ryan Tayman (Cal Poly University) with a 2-run RBI Single to put the Stingers up 3 after 4.5 complete. 3-0 Stingers

Vlcko leads off with a walk, and Reyes follows with an HBP; the MoonDogs have two on with no outs. JoJo Williamson (Alabama) gets the MoonDogs on the board with an RBI single. Corey Nunez (UC Santa Barbara) follows suit with an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to one. 3-2 Stingers.

2 hits to start the inning for the Stingers, and they are threatening. RBI single from Armani Guzman (West Virginia) to give the Stingers their 4th run of the game. 4-2 Stingers

Caden Capomaccio (University of Minnesota) into pitch for the Stingers. He goes 1, 2, 3 in his first inning of work. 4-2 Stingers

Braden Grimm (Minnesota State) with an impressive inning, striking out the side. 4-2 Stingers headed to the bottom of the 7th.

One out walk for Reyes, and Viskovich follows by getting doinked, and the MoonDogs have two on. JoJo Williamson loads the bases up with a single, and we are in business. An E6 gets two runs across, and the MoonDogs have tied this one up. Cannon Peery (GCU) is hit with the bases loaded, and the MoonDogs take the lead 5-4. An RBI double from Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) gets two more across. 7-4 MoonDogs.

Hagen Tijernia (Navarro College) comes in to pitch for the MoonDogs and has himself a 1, 2, 3 inning. 7-4 MoonDogs.

Matthew Pena (Cal State Northridge) with an RBI double to cut the deficit to two. Ian Culver (University of Utah) pitched for the MoonDogs in a save situation. RBI groundout for the Stingers cuts it to 7-6 MoonDogs.

7-6 MoonDogs

Game 2 looked a little different for the MoonDogs as they would drop the game, splitting the doubleheader series.

Tyler Foster (UC Irvine) was the starting pitcher. He would pitch for 5.1 innings of work, recording 23 batters and 5 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs held the lead for most of the game, until the Stingers scored 3 in the top of the sixth.

The MoonDogs would make lasting efforts in the bottom of the ninth, cutting the Stinger lead, but going down 4-3.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.