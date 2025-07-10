Woodchucks Roll to Fifth Straight Win

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks stayed hot Thursday afternoon at Athletic Park, earning their fifth straight win- and their third in a row over the Mallards- with a 7-2 victory in game one of a split doubleheader.

The win means Wausau now has its longest winning streak of the season, and the second longest active streak in the Northwoods League. The result also locked up the season series for Wausau, who is now 6-3 against Madison and a perfect 5-0 over their rivals at Athletic Park.

Wausau wasted no time getting on the board. In the first, Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) hit the first leadoff home run of the Woodchucks season into left field to immediately put Wausau ahead, 1-0. Then, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) followed, launching a line drive two-run home run later in the frame to make it a three-run lead.

It's no surprise that those two went yard in the win. Earlier today, the Northwoods League announced that both Soliz and Malone will participate in the league's Home Run Challenge at Warner Park on Tuesday, as part of the league's All Star Week festivities. Malone and Soliz have combined for 15 home runs in Wausau this summer.

The Woodchucks surrendered a run to the Mallards in both the second and third inning but got their lead back in the bottom of the fourth. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) brought Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) in to score on an RBI single. Berkland finished 3-4, registering his fourth three hit game as a Woodchuck, with all of them coming against the Mallards. The next batter, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC), made it 5-2 with a sacrifice fly RBI.

Then, the Woodchucks added on in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Josh Arquette (Panola CC) legged out an infield RBI single to make it a four-run Wausau lead. Then, Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) followed with the second sacrifice fly of the game, scoring Soliz and giving Wausau a 7-2 cushion that they would hold for the rest of the day.

The Woodchucks held their lead thanks in large part to their pitching, which shut out the Mallards in the final six frames of the game. It started with Tyson Potts (Wayland Baptist/Central Michigan) who punched out five in four innings of work. Wausau's now 3-0 when Potts starts against Madison.

Hunter Jones (College of Central Florida) earned his first Northwoods League win, retiring all six of the hitters he faced. Jones has not allowed a run in his first four innings of work this summer. Landon Sexton (USC Upstate) continued to roll against the Mallards, allowing just one hit in two strong innings out of the bullpen. Wausau's also 4-0 this year when Sexton throws against the Mallards.

Then, Northwoods League All-Star Reece Clapp (Bradley/Illinois State) finished out the game in the ninth. After allowing the first two runners to reach, Clapp promptly retired three straight hitters to secure the win for the Woodchucks. It's the fifth straight game where Wausau's arms allowed four runs or less this summer, and the Woodchucks have only allowed 10 opposing runs to score in the last 45 innings.

Wausau's now 29-16 on the year and are 8-2 to start the second half. They've won nine of their last 11 games and eight straight games at home. The Woodchucks now lead the Mallards by three games in the second half Great Lakes West standings and can push that advantage to four if they sweep the doubleheader tonight.

Wausau and Madison will battle again at 6:35 p.m., and if the Woodchucks win, they will go undefeated at home against Madison in the 2025 season. It's also Zooperstars night at Athletic Park. Fans can still purchase tickets to tonight's game and the rest of Wausau's home games in 2025 by visiting woodchucks.com.







