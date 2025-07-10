Traveling Delays Postpone Game One in Rockford
July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Rockford, IL - - Tonight's game at Rivets Stadium between the Rockford Rivets and the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been postponed due to unforeseen traveling delays.
Thursday's game will be made up on Friday, July 11 at 3:35 p.m. CT with game two of the series to follow at 6:05 p.m. CT. Tomorrow's slate of games will be played as two seven-inning games. This is the Spitters third postponement of the 2025 season and will be the third doubleheader that the team has played in the last seven days.
Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Stingers Grab Game One Versus Big Sticks - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Go Grand, Defeat Battle Jacks 9-5 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Mallards Fall Behind Early in Loss to Wausau Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Traveling Delays Postpone Game One in Rockford - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Game Two of Woodchucks-Mallards Doubleheader Postponed - Wausau Woodchucks
- Woodchucks Roll to Fifth Straight Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Northwoods League Announces Bechtel as All-Star Home Run Challenge Participant - Waterloo Bucks
- Northwoods League Announces All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants - Northwoods
- Lumbermen Top Bucks 7-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Long Will Have the Ball in Game One Against the Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Kenosha Sweeps Double-Header to Clinch Second Series Win of the Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Kenosha Drops Finale After Quiet Night Offensively - Kenosha Kingfish
- Big Sticks Get Swept on the Road against the St. Cloud Rox and Have Lost Five Games in a Row - Badlands Big Sticks
- MoonDogs Secure a Split in Today's Doubleheader - Mankato MoonDogs
- Injuries Pile up as Chinooks Drop Game 2 of Doubleheader - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Sweep Badlands with 6-5 Win - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.