Traveling Delays Postpone Game One in Rockford

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - - Tonight's game at Rivets Stadium between the Rockford Rivets and the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been postponed due to unforeseen traveling delays.

Thursday's game will be made up on Friday, July 11 at 3:35 p.m. CT with game two of the series to follow at 6:05 p.m. CT. Tomorrow's slate of games will be played as two seven-inning games. This is the Spitters third postponement of the 2025 season and will be the third doubleheader that the team has played in the last seven days.







