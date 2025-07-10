Growlers Go Grand, Defeat Battle Jacks 9-5

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (25-21; 8-3) rode a Matt Thompson grand slam to a 9-5 victory against their rival, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (23-22; 3-8), on Thursday night.

"[Having fun] makes it easy to come out here, makes it easy to play free." said Matt Thompson, the hero in Thursday nights game. After a 2-2 game through two and a half, Thompson's grand slam punctuated a six-run, two-out rally that gave Kalamazoo an 8-2 lead. Jack Crittendon, who earned the win, would exit after the third when reaching a 35-pitch limit. Brendan Burch would pitch three innings of one-run ball, with the Growlers holding a five-run lead at the time of his exit.

Christian Forniss would struggle, allowing two runs in just two outs, but Logan Lockhart would pick up the final out of the seventh, and pitch a scoreless eighth and ninth en route to the Growlers eighth win in nine games.

Matt Thompson was the star, hitting his second grand slam of the season, sending a ball 100-mph off the bat into left field off Anthony Sanchez. The grand slam was Kalamazoo's third of the season. The Growlers have found a power stroke in the second half, hitting nine home runs in the last 10 days.

With Tigers All-Star Brandon Inge present, Kalamazoo gave him a show, showcasing their elite situational hitting, front-end bullpen, and coaching in the win. Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will play the 10th edition of the 2025 I-94 Rivalry Series on Friday night in Battle Creek, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.