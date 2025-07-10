Northwoods League Announces All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the participants for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Home Run Challenge which will take place the day before the Northwoods League All-Star game on Tuesday, July 15 at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.

Six participants from each of the Great Lakes and the Great Plains divisions will be joined by six players from the second season of Northwoods League Softball. The event, which will feature a nine-inning competition, will follow the completion of the Northwoods League Softball game between the Madison Night Mares and the Minot Honeybees which will start at 5:05 pm.

Home Run Challenge Participants

Great Lakes Great Plains

Noah Malone Wausau Woodchucks Henry Allen Minot Hot Tots

MJ Sweeney Madison Mallards Jake Bechtel Waterloo Bucks

Noah Ruiz Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Maddox Haley Rochester Honkers

Mikey Bell Madison Mallards Ethan Surowiec Duluth Huskies

Jarren Sanderson Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Chayton Fischer Badlands Big Sticks

Max Soliz Wausau Woodchucks Matthew Pena Willmar Stingers

Hilary Blomberg Madison Night Mares Taylor Chillingworth Minot Honeybees

Emma Kavanagh Madison Night Mares Mia Johnson Wausau Ignite

Avary Makarewicz La Crosse Steam Riley Schwisow Wausau Ignite

The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:

1. There will be 9 innings with each player having one half inning.

2. Away team (Great Plains) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Lakes) in the bottom half of the inning.

3. Each player will receive 2 minutes to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.

4. Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:00, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.

5. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional:30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.

6. The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Team Champions.

7. The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Individual Champion.

The 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place in Madison, Wisconsin, at Warner Park, home of the Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 PM. The game will also air on Northwoods League+.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.