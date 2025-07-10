Lumbermen Top Bucks 7-2

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers even up the season series against Waterloo on a beautiful Wednesday evening. Final score was 7-2 from Copeland Park as 1,584 fans made it out to watch the Loggers secure the series win.

The Loggers opened up the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning as Eddie Peters (Xavier) came in to score on a single from Xander McLaurin (Cal Poly).

In the bottom of the 4th, La Crosse added 3 more runs, extending the lead to 4 runs for the Loggers. Edinger (Louisville) earned himself an RBI single, scoring Kinzie (Hawaii). Jefferis' (Michigan) bat stayed hot again tonight as he singled into right field, scoring Kalk (Ball St.) and Edinger.

In the 5th, La Crosse scratched across another run thanks to an RBI single from Savion Flowers (Kansas), scoring McLaurin.

Waterloo would not go away quietly however, as the Bucks tallied 2 runs in the 7th, making it just a 3 run game, going into the final 3 innings. Cole Smith came in to score on a wild pitch and Marucs Heusohn came around to score on a groundout from Jimmy Nugent, who had 6 RBIs just 24 hours prior.

In the bottom of the 8th, La Crosse added 2 insurance runs thanks to a 2-run homer into right field for his first home run of the season.

Myles Dismute (Long Beach City CC) earns his first win of the year, going 5 IP, allowing 0 ER on 4 hits. Aidan Elfering is credited with his second loss of the year for Waterloo. Jefferis led the way for La Crosse, tallying 3 hits, including a 2-run homerun, and 3 RBIs on the evening. The Lumbermen will be back in action on July 10th and 11th for a 2 game series against Thunder Bay. Both games will start at 6:35pm.







