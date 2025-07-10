Northwoods League Announces Bechtel as All-Star Home Run Challenge Participant

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced the participants for the 2025 All-Star Home Run Challenge which will take place on Tuesday, July 15 at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin. Waterloo Bucks outfielder Jake Bechtel has been chosen to represent the Great Plains Division in the Challenge.

Bechtel, a sophomore outfielder from NC State and originally from Palm Harbor, Florida, currently leads Waterloo in batting average (.360), hits (49), doubles (11), triples (2), home runs (8), RBI (38) and slugging percentage (.647). Bechtel's home run mark is tied for the second-best in the NWL and his RBI total is tied for the third-most in the league.

Home Run Challenge Participants Great Lakes Great Plains Noah Malone Wausau Woodchucks Henry Allen Minot Hot Tots MJ Sweeney Madison Mallards Jake Bechtel Waterloo Bucks Noah Ruiz Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Maddox Haley Rochester Honkers Mikey Bell Madison Mallards Ethan Surowiec Duluth Huskies Jarren Sanderson Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Chayton Fischer Badlands Big Sticks Max Soliz Wausau Woodchucks Matthew Pena Willmar Stingers Hilary Blomberg Madison Night Mares Taylor Chillingworth Minot Honeybees Emma Kavanagh Madison Night Mares Mia Johnson Wausau Ignite Avary Makarewicz La Crosse Steam Riley Schwisow Wausau Ignite

The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:

1. There will be 9 innings with each player having one half inning.

1. Away team (Great Plains) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Lakes) in the bottom half of the inning.

1. Each player will receive 2 minutes to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.

1. Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:00, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.

1. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional:30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.

1. The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Team Champions.

7. The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Individual Champion.

The 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place in Madison, Wisconsin, at Warner Park, home of the Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 PM. The game will also air on Northwoods League+.

Bechtel will join Bucks teammate Tyler Glowacki as All-Stars for the Great Plains Division. The Bucks will start a four-game homestand tonight with a 6:35 pm tilt versus the St. Cloud Rox. Tickets are available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online at waterloobucks.com. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.







