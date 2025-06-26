Rainouts in Willmar Force July 3 & 4 Doubleheaders in Waterloo

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo, Iowa - Tonight's doubleheader in Willmar, Minnesota between the Stingers and Waterloo Bucks has been rained out.

The games will be made up as part of doubleheaders on July 3 and 4 in Waterloo. First pitch for game one on July 3 will be 5:35 pm. First pitch for game one on July 4 will be 4:35 pm. Both games each night will be seven innings and the second game will start thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Per Northwoods League rule, the Bucks will be the home team in game one each night and the Stingers will be the home team in game two.

On Thursday, July 3, one ticket will get you into both games of the doubleheader. It will be Baseball BINGO Thursday - fans can pick up their BINGO card at Guest Services and play along for the chance to win prizes throughout the doubleheader. The first five BINGO winners will win prizes with the first BINGO winner receiving a $200 gift card from Alloy Jewelers. To purchase tickets for this game, call the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633, at the Bucks Ticket Window during regular hours, or purchase online at waterloobucks.com.

On Friday, July 4, one ticket will get you into both games of the doubleheader. There will be post-game fireworks presented by Christie Door Company. There will also be an Independence Day Jersey Auction presented by Christie Door Company, Conagra, The Horny Toad American Bar & Grill, and Metronet. The Bucks will wear special Independence Day jerseys which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Honor Flight. The jersey auction will be performed online through LiveSource with the auction starting at noon on July 3 and ending at 8:45 pm on July 4. And it will be an All You Can Eat & Drink Night on the Budweiser Party Deck. For $39, fans can have access to the Party Deck at 6:00 pm for three hours of unlimited food and drinks. Tickets for the Deck can only be purchased through the Ticket Office in-person or over the phone. To purchase tickets for this game, call the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633, at the Bucks Ticket Window during regular hours, or purchase online at waterloobucks.com.

The Bucks are encouraging fans to purchase their tickets early to reserve their seats and avoid long lines at the Riverfront Stadium Ticket Window for these busy games. Ticket Window hours are 10:00 am-5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, plus game days.

Waterloo is currently on an eight-day road trip before returning home for a five-day, seven-game homestand on Thursday, July 3. Tickets are available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633, at the Bucks Ticket Window during regular hours, or online at waterloobucks.com. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.







