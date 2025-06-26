MoonDogs Take Game 3
June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs take Game 3, 5-3!
Sam Stockman (University of Utah) was the MoonDog starting pitcher tonight. Stockman would pitch for 7 innings. In his innings, he would face a total of 26 batters, striking out 6.
The Hot Tots would score in the first, third, and eighth innings, resulting in a final score of 3.
The MoonDogs started their scoring with an RBI single by Bryant Viskovich (San Diego), scoring Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University). Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) followed up with an RBI single of his own, scoring Alonso Reyes (UC Irvine).
Peery would bring in two runs in the bottom of the third with a groundout, scoring Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) and Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC).
Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) would end the scoring for the MoonDogs by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh.
Ben Pernetti was the only reliever on the mound for the MoonDogs. Pernetti would put in 2 innings of work on the mound. He would face a total of 7 batters, striking out 2.
The MoonDogs are keeping themselves in the series, winning Game 3!
