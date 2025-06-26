Lighting Issues Inside Rivets Stadium Postpone Last Three Innings against Kingfish

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - In a strange turn of events, today's game will not be completed when it was started.

Lighting issues within Rivets Stadium deemed the playing field unsafe for both sides. With six innings completed by both the Rivets (13-15) and the Kingfish (14-17) this game will be continued with a short double header on July 2.

Here's what happened tonight through six innings:

After a scoreless first three innings of baseball last night, the Kingfish got out to a hot start today. Kenosha scored at the top of the first off smart baserunning, after a throw down to second allowed the runner on third to take home.

The Rivets themselves got out to a hot start, loading up the bases with their first three batters. Collin Mowry (Louisville) came up to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game at one.

The Rivets struck once again in the bottom of the second. A hit by pitch from Conner Cunningham (Murray State) and a single from Jack Scheri (Wabash Valley) put two runners on for Harrison Bowman (Troy). Bowman roped his second double in two at-bats to right field, scoring Cunningham and putting Scheri on third.

Tate Shimao (Hawaii) followed Bowman with an RBI groundout to the second baseman, scoring Scheri. The Rivets took a 3-1 lead following the second inning.

The Kingfish one-upped the Rivets' second inning with three of their own. A leadoff home run coming from their cleanup hitter cut the deficit in half. Kenosha wasn't done there. Back-to-back two-out RBI singles gave Kenosha the lead.

Aiden Adams (Montreat) got the start on the bump for Brewster. The Southpaw struggled with giving up runs so far this season, with 13 earned runs given up in 4.2 innings pitched before today's affair. The junior gave up four earned runs in four innings tonight. Control problems led to seven walks and 109 pitches against the patient Kingfish batters.

Fortunately for Rockford, the bats were there to make up for the pitching struggles. Scheri lined an RBI single to center in the fourth to score Tommy Townsend (Xavier). Shimao gave the Rivets the lead with a sacrifice fly to center.

Danny Cercello (Houston) took over for Adams in the fifth inning. Cercello, like Adams, has struggled so far this season. The righty has given up 14 earned runs in 7.1 innings pitched this season. But tonight, he had a strong outing before being halted by the lights. He threw two scoreless innings with one hit, along with two strikeouts. A strong showing of potentially more to come from Cercello.

The bottom of the sixth was the last inning played at Rivets Stadium tonight. The issues with lighting in the stadium made it unsafe for play to continue. With that, the Rivets and the Kingfish will continue the last three innings on July 2, following the end of game one versus Kenosha.

The Rivets will be on the road for two games before returning to Rivets Stadium to take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns. Fans can purchase tickets for Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.