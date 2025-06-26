Tonight's Game Postponed
June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Tonight's game at Carson Park against the La Crosse Loggers has been postponed. The contest will be made up on Sunday, July 20th, following our 2:05pm game against the Loggers.
We look forward to seeing you at Carson Park Saturday evening as we take on Duluth. Thank you.
