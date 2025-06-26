Tenth Inning Homer Dooms Rivets in Loss to Kingfish

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - One big extra inning swing made the difference in the Rivets' extra-inning loss to the Kingfish.

After nine well-pitched, low-scoring innings weren't enough to decide Wednesday's series opener between the Kenosha Kingfish and the Rivets, the Rivets (13-15) played extras for the second time in the last three nights at Rivets Stadium, but this time fell short to the Kingfish (14-17), 6-2 in 10 innings. It was one big blow in the tenth that sealed their fate - a three-run homer that gave Kenosha plenty of breathing room to lock down a victory.

"We tell them all the time: 'we've got to take advantage of mistakes,'" head coach Chase Brewster said. "We had chances and unfortunately, we didn't capitalize."

After Tuesday's near-five hour rain-delayed marathon, it appeared early on as if this one would move quickly. Both starting pitchers got off to strong, efficient starts, keeping the game scoreless through a scoreless, under 50-minute first three innings.

Kaysen Raineri (Hawaii) made the fourth start of his impressive summer so far with the Rivets and worked three scoreless innings before his start was interrupted in the top of the fourth by a lightning delay - the second consecutive night play was halted at Rivets Stadium due to weather. Raineri allowed the first two baserunners to reach in the inning before the tarp came onto the field on an error and walk to end his night.

The game resumed just under an hour later with Cole Edwards (Ecclesia) taking over on the mound for Raineri. The righty was unable to hold Kenosha off the board after the delay as the Kingfish jumped in front 2-0 on an RBI double and a throwing error by Edwards.

Through five innings, the Rivets' offense was held quiet, mustering just two hits and failing to plate a run despite a pair of scoring chances. They finally mounted a threat in the sixth and took advantage.

After loading the bases with nobody out, Conner Cunningham (Murray State) got the Rivets on the board after grounding into a double play. Jayce Blalock (Arkansas-Little Rock) came off the bench to follow and ensured the Rivets wouldn't leave the inning with only one, ripping an RBI single to left to tie the game at two.

After the rocky beginning coming out of the delay, Edwards ended up holding down Kenosha's lineup across 3.2 innings without allowing a run. He got some help from Blalock in left field on the final hitter he faced in the seventh - a running catch followed by a bullet throw to first to double off the Kenosha runner at first that reached on a leadoff walk.

"The knock on Jayce since he was 12 has been he's not very good defensively and he knows it. He talks about it all the time," Brewster said. "In the last couple of weeks, there's been a fire lit under him."

Alexander Llinas (Nova Southeastern) took over the pitching duties and kept the game deadlocked at two entering the bottom of the ninth after firing 2.1 shutout innings, striking out four. That set up the Rivets with a chance for their second walk off win of the homestand - and they came just inches away.

After pinch-hitter Harrison Bowman (Troy) led off the inning with a single that scooted past the glove of Kingfish right fielder Aidan Camberg to allow him to get all the way to third, Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) laid down a safety squeeze that created a bang-bang play at the plate, in which Bowman was narrowly called out. The Rivets then left runners on first and second to send the game to extra innings.

"So many times in the last 28 games, we've hit balls really hard right at people," Brewster said. "Just kind of wanted to take the sure run. We've squeezed in more runs this year then anybody in the league, and it's worked out for us more times than not. Unfortunately, tonight we just didn't do the job."

The devastating blow soon followed in the top of the tenth. With Hawk Bowers (McClennan) on the mound, Kingfish catcher - and former Rivet - Ryan Bakes hit a go-ahead three-run home run that snuck just inside the left field foul pole to give Kenosha a decisive 5-2 lead. The Kingfish would add even more insurance on an RBI double later in the frame.

The Rivets went down quietly in the bottom half of the inning, failing to score even the extra inning runner that began the inning at second. It's the Rivets' sixth loss in their last seven games, dropping the Rivets 3.5 games out of first place in the Great Lakes East division with just five games remaining in the Northwoods League's first half.

"It's defeating, it's depressing, it's all those things," Brewster said. "We talk about all the time, a lot of times baseball won't love you back...We've done a lot of good things, we've worked really hard, and we just haven't had many team wins for that."

The Rivets will see the Kingfish again on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. to wrap up their four-game homestand.







