Dock Spiders Fall to the Pit Spitters

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Jaron Cotton

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Dock Spiders lose for their fourth straight in the season series against the Pit Spitters after a 12 hit and 11 run performance by Traverse City.

Coming off a walk-off loss yesterday, the Dock Spiders were eager to start the game off hot and after falling down 1-0, Fond du Lac would answer in the top of the fourth scoring three runs from a Jaron Cotton double. Traverse City would later respond by scoring five runs in the eighth inning making it a 6-3 game. The Dock Spiders would answer again in the sixth and seventh innings scoring three runs highlighted by a Tyler Stack triple. Unfortunately, the Pit Spitters would tack on three runs in the bottom of the eighth and were able to takedown the Dock Spiders 11-6.

Offensively the Dock Spiders hit an impressive milestone in tonight's game as Fond du Lac knocked three triples as a part of their seven hit total on the night. This is the first time this season the Dock Spiders have notched multiple triples in a game this season.

Leading the way in the batter's box for the Dock Spiders was Jaron Cotton who went 1-for-4 with a team leading three RBI along with a stolen base.

On the mound the Dock Spiders used six arms and struggled at limited contact and walking Pit Spitters as they gave up 12 hits and 10 walks to Traverse City. The Dock Spiders also only struck out four batters with relief pitcher Karter Beving striking out two in two innings of work.

The Dock Spiders look to curb a three game skid as they head to Kalamazoo to start off a two game road series against the Growlers. First pitch for game one tomorrow is at 5:35 p.m. CT as the Dock Spiders look for back-to-back wins in the season series against the Growlers.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Sunday, June 29 against the Green Bay Rockers at 4:05 p.m. CT. The game falls on the Snapback Hat Giveaway where the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive while also coinciding with the daily Autograph Sundays promotion presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

