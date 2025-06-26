Duluth Takes Series against Rochester in 8-3 Win

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies' pitching shone as they took their third in a row against the Honkers.

Although they struggled to put up high quantities of runs, the Honkers were strong behind the plate. They totaled ten runs on the night.

Kai Caranto had his best night of the year with a three-hit night. The Cal Lutheran product was only retired once in five at-bats.

Maddox Haley and Tommy Eisenstat each had multi-hit performances as well, with both recording a pair of hits.

Payton Knowles went for extra bases with a double.

The Honkers will try to salvage a win as they take on the Duluth Huskies for game four on Thursday. Daniel Musgjerd will take the mound against Duluth's Tanner Foertsch (3-0).







