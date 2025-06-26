Woodchucks Bounce Back, Pick up Massive Win in Extras at Madison
June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
MADISON, WI - Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) saved his biggest swing as a Wausau Woodchuck for the perfect moment.
With two runners on and two outs in the top of the tenth in a scoreless game, Zach Knowlton belted a fly ball over the head of Madison's Liam Moreno. The hit would go down as an RBI double, Knowlton's fourth extra base hit of the season, and it ultimately led the Woodchucks to a 2-1 win in ten innings.
The win earned Wausau a split against its rivals at Warner Park and put the Woodchucks ahead of Madison in the Great Lakes West standings with four games remaining in the first half. The Green Bay Rockers beat the Lakeshore Chinooks 8-5 tonight, meaning the Woodchucks are currently a half game behind Green Bay for the top spot in the division.
Excellent pitching led the way once again for the Woodchucks. Mason Morello (New York University/Fordham) turned in a second consecutive quality start for Wausau. The right-hander dealt six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking just four, and striking out one. Morello has now dealt 14 consecutive innings without surrendering a run. He has also been great at limiting power, only allowing one extra base hit across all six of his appearances.
Landon Sexton (USC Upstate) relieved Morello in the seventh and had his second great performance against the Mallards. The York, SC product dealt three scoreless innings to send the game to extra inning, striking out four. He's only allowed two runs in two appearances against Madison this season.
Reece Clapp (Bradley) finished off the Mallards again, picking up his sixth save of the season, and his second against Madison. While he did allow an unearned run that cut Wausau's led in half in the bottom of the tenth, he forced Madison's Mikey Bell to pop out, leaving the tying run on third base and clinching one of Wausau's biggest wins of the season.
In addition, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) went 1-for-3 tonight, extending his hit streak to 22 games- now the second-longest in Woodchucks history. He sits just one game shy of tying the franchise record, set by Steele Walker in 2016.
Wausau moves to 19-12 in 2025, and 10-9 on the road. The Woodchucks have a winning record against Madison this season and remains at .500 or above against every opponent they've faced in the first half.
The game at Warner Park was Wausau's final road game of the first half. They won't go on the road again until they face the Mallards in the two teams' next meeting on July 3.
The Woodchucks will begin a six game homestand tomorrow, their second longest of the season, to finish off the first half of the season and begin the second half. The Woodchucks will take on the Green Bay Rockers, as both teams begin a two-game set that could decide who wins the Great Lakes West first half title. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. tomorrow, and with Firework Friday on deck, fans will be treated to a fireworks display after the game. Visit woodchucks.com to secure tickets for this and all 2025 home games.
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2025
- Rockers Claim Victory in Rain-Soaked Marathon - Green Bay Rockers
- Spitters Offense Continues Surge with Series Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Bounce Back, Pick up Massive Win in Extras at Madison - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Pit Spitters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lighting Issues Inside Rivets Stadium Postpone Last Three Innings against Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Thursday, June 26th Rox Game Is Cancelled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - St. Cloud Rox
- Rainouts in Willmar Force July 3 & 4 Doubleheaders in Waterloo - Waterloo Bucks
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Eau Claire Express
- Willmar Stingers Doubleheader Versus Waterloo Bucks Postponed - Willmar Stingers
- Big Sticks Cap off First Shutout Win of the Season, 5-0, in the First of Two-Game Series vs the Bismarck Larks - Badlands Big Sticks
- Duluth Takes Series against Rochester in 8-3 Win - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Look to Ride Momentum into Thirsty Thursday Matchup - Green Bay Rockers
- Big Sticks Blank Larks in Series Opener - Bismarck Larks
- Kenosha Outlasts Rockford in Extras to Take the Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- Huskies Rally from Three-Run Deficit, Win Third in a Row over Rochester - Duluth Huskies
- Tenth Inning Homer Dooms Rivets in Loss to Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Take Game 3 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chinooks Fall to 10-21 as Focus Pivots to 2nd Half - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Woodchucks Stories
- Woodchucks Bounce Back, Pick up Massive Win in Extras at Madison
- Woodchucks Fall Short in Rivalry Clash with Mallards
- Malone Hits Three Home Runs, Woodchucks Win by 10 against Chinooks
- Woodchucks Get Back in Win Column with Victory over Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Score Five Runs In Final Two Innings To Force Split Against Wausau