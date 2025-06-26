Thursday, June 26th Rox Game Is Cancelled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions
June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox game scheduled for Thursday, June 26th versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats is cancelled due to unplayable field conditions determined by the Northwoods League. The game won't be rescheduled.
Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game will be able to exchange their tickets for any future regular season home game (based on availability). The T-Shirt Giveaway planned for tonight's game will be rescheduled for a TBD date.
For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
