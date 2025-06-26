Thursday, June 26th Rox Game Is Cancelled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox game scheduled for Thursday, June 26th versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats is cancelled due to unplayable field conditions determined by the Northwoods League. The game won't be rescheduled.

Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game will be able to exchange their tickets for any future regular season home game (based on availability). The T-Shirt Giveaway planned for tonight's game will be rescheduled for a TBD date.

