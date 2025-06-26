In 9-4 Win, Huskies Beat Rochester and the Rain for Series Sweep
June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
DULUTH, MN - The Huskies wrapped up a commanding four-game sweep of the Rochester Honkers, winning the final game of the series by a 9-4 final score.
Tanner Foertsch toed the rubber for the Twin Ports pups, and the Omaha Maverick continued what has already been a stellar early season with a one-two-three top of the first.
In the home half of the first, Michael Smith walked and stole second, before being moved to third on a Jake Downing groundout. Smith then completed the A-B-C baseball by scoring on an Ethan Surowiec sacrifice fly.
The Huskies repeated the feat in the second inning, with Paul Contreras walking, stealing a base, advancing on a groundout, then scoring on a wild pitch to plate the second Duluth run of the game.
Huskies catcher Kingsley Guthrie then singled with two outs to kick off a rally. He was followed by Zan Von Schlegell's walk and Michael Smith's double to drive the backstop in. Jake Downing singled to bring in Von Schlegell and Smith, bringing the lead to 5-0.
Duluth would add on in the third, with Paul Contreras lacing a triple and crossing the plate on Trey Craig's sacrifice fly.
Tanner Foertsch continued to cruise, not allowing a run until the fifth when Keegan Landis tripled then scored on a passed ball. The run was unearned against Foertsch.
The Huskies replied instantly, with two runs coming across for Duluth in the bottom of the fifth. Noah Furcht led off with a double, and was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Nate Vargas. Zan Von Schlegell drove in Trey Craig on an error by the Rochester catcher Drew Charney, making the score 7-2 Duluth.
Foertsch continued to give the dogs length, as he pitched into the seventh, when he allowed his first earned run. A leadoff double by Joel Roberts was scored by Brandon Contreras, but he was thrown out to end the inning as he tried to advance to second on a hard-hit single. Noah Furcht had the assist with a bullseye from left field.
Once again, Duluth replied by getting their run back. This time, Zan Von Schlegell drove in Kingsley Guthrie on a roped double to left. That made the score 9-2 in favor of the dogs.
Foertsch pitched a scoreless eighth inning in spite of wind and rain thrashing Wade Stadium, marking his longest outing of the season and the longest by any Duluth starter.
In the ninth, Matt Foley entered to close the game for Duluth. Though he initially struggled with control and allowed a pair of runs, he was able to buckle down through the rainy evening to seal the victory and the sweep.
Duluth improved to a 19-12 record, while Rochester fell to a date-matching 6-26 record on the 2025 campaign. The Huskies increased their third-place spot in the standings by a half-game over Thunder Bay, in the home stretch of the first half.
On Deck:
The Huskies will begin a four-game home-and-home against Eau Claire tomorrow with a 6:35 p.m. Central Time first pitch. Those four games will close out the first half of the 2025 season, with Navy Days at Wade Stadium on July 1st and 2nd kicking off the second half.
- In 9-4 Win, Huskies Beat Rochester and the Rain for Series Sweep - Duluth Huskies
