Huskies Come out on Top in Four Hour Game, Best the Big Sticks 10-6

June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DICKINSON, N.D. - The Duluth Huskies won 10-6 over the Badlands Big Sticks on Thursday night in a game that lasted over four hours.

The long night began with tornado sirens rather than a first pitch as a 35 minute weather delay greeted the Huskies to Dickinson.

When play finally began at 7:10 local time, it was a classic pitcher's duel between Duluth's Tanner Foertsch and Badlands' Justan Autry. After the first four innings, the Big Sticks led 1-0, having scratched across a run by way of a sacrifice fly in the third.

Tommy Farmer began the scoring for the Huskies against Autry in the fifth. The Texas Longhorn blasted his first home run of the summer over the left-field wall to tie the game at a run apiece.

Another run followed in the sixth. Zan Von Schlegell, pinch-hitting for John DiGregorio, drilled a double to the wall in right-center field. Paul Contreras, on base with a single in the previous at bat, came home to score for the first Huskies lead.

Tanner Foertsch on the Huskies side was rock solid after the aforementioned sac fly in the third. The University of Omaha righty followed up a great start against Waterloo last week with yet another. Foertsch finished with six innings pitched and just the one run allowed, striking out four Sticks in the process.

When both pitchers were pulled for the seventh inning, things got messy. Tanner Folds was the first Badlands reliever, on to face Bjorn Lind and the top of Duluth's order. Lind opened with a base hit, Farmer followed with a walk, and Ethan Surowiec later walked as well to load the bases with just one away.

The Big Sticks went to Seth Broadwell mid-inning in an attempt to limit the damage. Noah Furcht was his first hitter, and promptly rocketed a ball right off the third baseman's chest. The throw home to get the out at the plate popped out of Badlands catcher Whitt Joyce's glove, and chaos ensued. Lind was safe at home, and every other Huskies runner began racing around the bases, including Tommy Farmer who easily scored an additional run upon noticing the ball getting past the catcher. When Joyce finally retrieved the ball, he threw down to second base to try to get Furcht, but that made Surowiec take off for home. The return throw was just in time to tag him out at the plate. After all the dust settled and the umpires congregated to wrap their heads around what they had just witnessed, the score was 4-1 Huskies.

Steven Dalton was the first reliever out of the pen for Duluth, and he uncharacteristically struggled to find the plate. Walking the bases loaded with just one out, Marcus Pointer pulled him for Simon Murray.

With nowhere to put him, Murray walked the first batter he faced to allow a run, and then allowed a base hit to plate a second. The big lefty then buckled down to induce a shallow flyout, and a huge strikeout that was followed by a primal yell from Murray as he walked off the mound. The game went to the eighth inning with the Huskies up 4-3.

On two hits, three errors, and six free passes issued by Badlands pitchers, the Huskies broke the game open with a six run frame. The Big Sticks had to use three different pitchers just to get out of the inning that felt like it was never-ending.

It wasn't necessarily pretty the rest of the way for Huskies pitchers either, but they got the job done with just three more runs coming home for the Big Sticks.

After four hours and five minutes, not to mention the weather delay, the Huskies won 10-6.

The win gives Duluth four victories so far on their six game North Dakota road trip, which finishes up Friday evening with game two against the Big Sticks at 6:35 p.m. Mountain. It also marked the 15th win of the season for the Huskies.







