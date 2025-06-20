'Nooks Split Doubleheader in Walk-Off Fashion

June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - After a disappointing 11-0 loss in game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Wausau Woodchucks, the Lakeshore Chinooks needed a spark to ignite a struggling ballclub.

With two outs in the ninth inning, catcher Jack Kleveno did just that.

As the rain began to fall at Moonlight Graham Field, Kleveno slapped a single the opposite way into right field, scoring left fielder Kyle Micklus to walk off the Woodchucks 9-8 and split the twin bill.

"I was just trying to have a team at-bat," Kleveno said.

Despite recording the walk-off hit, Kleveno credited Micklus's one-out single as the reason for the rally.

"All this doesn't happen if Kyle doesn't get that base hit," Kleveno said.

Kleveno's walk-off marks the second time the catcher has driven in a game-winning run this season, the first being in Kenosha on June 12.

"I'm really happy for him," manager Mikel Moreno said. "That was a really good at-bat and swing."

Moreno said despite Kleveno's struggles at the plate this season, the catcher has battled through the season.

"Catching is tough," Moreno said. "It takes a toll on you, and there are a lot of expectations."

Despite the Chinooks' rally and third walk-off victory of the season - walkoffs on June 1 vs. Rapids Rafters and June 4 vs. Battle Jacks - the team had a breakout-esque offensive night.

Lakeshore hit three home runs, including a game-tying blast by designated hitter Jacob Kowes, his third of the season, in the eighth inning.

"Home runs are a byproduct of having good swings," Moreno said. "If we have consistent at-bats, those types of things [home runs] happen."

Second baseman Esteban Garcia and shortstop David Hogg joined the long-ball party as well, as the two hit their first home runs of the season. Add the 14 total Chinooks' hits, including four players with multi-hit performances, and the offense is slowly finding its groove.

"I think we have a really good offense," Moreno said.

On the flip side, the Chinooks' pitching staff struggled Thursday with an issue that has plagued the team all season long: the inability to throw strikes and keep a low pitch count.

Right-hander Koehn Thomas started and failed to reach the fourth inning, throwing over 70 pitches in just three innings. Likewise, left-hander Bobby Perebzak threw over 50 pitches in two innings.

Perebzak's laborious fifth inning led to - what was at the time - a go-ahead grand slam off the bat of Woodchuck third baseman Ethan Guerra and a five-run inning.

Over the two games and 18 innings on Thursday, the Chinooks walked 21 Wausau batters.

"If we can pitch consistently, our guys [pitchers] have good stuff," Moreno said.

Moreno said it's essential that his pitchers throw strikes because it keeps everyone engaged in the game, leading to more borderline plays being made.

"It all starts with pitching."

A surprise from Thursday's come-from-behind victory was right-hander Nate Gray pitching in relief. The tall righty entered in the eighth and pitched two scoreless innings while striking out three.

"It'd be nice to have five of them [Nate Gray's] out there," Moreno said.

The Chinooks finish their four-game series vs. Wausau on Friday evening at 6:35.

Left-handed Chance Covert II is expected to start as the Chinooks look to split the series after dropping the first two games.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.